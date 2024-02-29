Healthcare Assistant - OPD

Healthcare Assistant | Outpatient | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Liverpool

Spire Liverpool is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Healthcare Assistant to join Outpatient team on a permanent basis.

Spire Liverpool Hospital offer a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.

Our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the Outpatients department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience working within a clinical setting (hospital/GP surgery) is essential.

Experience in Phlebotomy and Wound care is highly desirable.

As a HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable, however, not essential for the right candidate.

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications