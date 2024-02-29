Healthcare Assistant | Theatres | Spire St Anthony's | Competitive Salary | Permanent, Full-Time | Sutton

We have an exciting opportunity to work with in our Theatre Department as a Healthcare Assistant on a full time, permanent basis at Spire St Anthony's in Sutton.

Spire St Anthony's Hospital offers fast and flexible access to diagnosis and treatment - from routine operations to complex surgery. Whether you're insured, or paying for your own treatment, we're here to take care of your healthcare needs.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients. This will include assisting the Nurses during procedures, transporting patients to and from the ward and opening sterile packs. You will ensure instruments are prepared and ready before procedures and assist with the cleanliness and maintenance of the theatres.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as a HCA is desirable

- Previous experience in a Theatre setting is desirable

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Excellent teamworking skills.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications