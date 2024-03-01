Outpatient Bookings Advisor | Customer Service/Administration | Bristol | Full Time, Permanent | Monday - Friday | Free Parking, Great pay plus excellent benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for a driven and motivated individual to provide an efficient administrative service within the Bookings Department, working within established policies and processes. To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

- Managing the reservation process, to ensure theatre utilisation is maximised

- Inputting theatre bookings to the hospital's computer system, ensuring that the data retained on the system is accurate, complete and timely.

- Liaising with the Pre-assessment department to book appointments prior to patients coming into the hospital for their procedures

- Dealing effectively with emergency admissions, via relevant departments.

- Collating all in-patient documents accurately

- Support and compliance of standardised department process and procedures.

- Maintain and update patient records on SAP (the hospital computer system).

- Receive bookings and liaise with internal departments via the telephone.

- Liaising with Insurance companies to pre-authorise patient treatment.

- Developing and maintaining relationships with both private and NHS medical secretaries, GPs, Consultants, patients and patients families and all departments within the hospital, responding to enquiries appropriately

- Ensuring the confidentiality regarding information and disclosures of information relating to patients and users of the hospital in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1984

Who we're looking for

- A good standard of education

- Experience in people management, customer care, recruitment, and performance management and cost management

- Knowledge and confidence of information technology

- Experience in a customer facing environment

- The ability to work in a team and also working independently

- Preferred - experience of a similar role in a hospital environment

- Excellent time management

- Flexible approach to undertake a wide range of duties

- Handling and respecting confidential information

- Empathy for the impact of their role on vulnerable and sick patient

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free on-site parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications