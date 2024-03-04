Bank Pharmacist

Bank Clinical Pharmacist | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible Working | Leeds - LS8

We have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join our Staffing Bank. This role will support our Pharmacy Team at our Leeds Hospital based in Roundhay Park.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities;

- To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

- To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

- To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

- To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years, post-graduation experience in a hospital environment at ward level

- Clinical diploma desirable

- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications