Physiotherapist | Inpatient post-surgical Ward | Full Time Monday - Friday with occasional weekends and on call | Up to £42,000, depending on experience | Tollerton, Nottingham |Award winning CPD |

Due to our ongoing growth, Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join our inpatient team.

As part of our inpatient physio team, you will be included in our 'on call' rota for our cardiac patients. We are able to offer full training, if you do not already have cardiac patient experience.

Ensuring our patients are back on their feet and performing at their best is our number one priority and that is why our Physiotherapists are given abundant dedicated time with their patients.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a 5 bed Critical Care Unit, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

As part of our inpatient physio team you will be working with post-operative patients who have undergone a variety of surgeries including, orthopaedic, general, spinal and cardiac, as well as taking part in the pre-assessment clinic

This is a clinical role and you will be responsible for providing exceptional patient care to your own caseload.

You will have allocated time in your day to complete your admin duties.

Dedicated CPD time every month and regular CPD sessions within the team which you will be encouraged to take an active role.

To undertake physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified physiotherapist

Valid HCPC registration with no restrictions on practise

Previous inpatient experience would be an advantage, including placements and rotations

CSP registration would be an advantage, but not essential

Excellent communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

