Theatre Kit Coordinator | Theatre Supplies | Competitive Salary | Spire Thames Valley Hospital | Slough | Full time

Spire Thames Valley Hospital has a brilliant opportunity for a highly motivated and experienced Theatre Kit Coordinator to join our high performing Theatre Team.

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a 38-bedded ward with 2 theatres, Endoscopy suite and 10 outpatient consultation rooms. Our modern hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Accept delivery of loan equipment and record delivery information on arrival and departure, obtain signature from courier where possible

- Unpack and thoroughly check instrument sets and prosthesis against vendor delivery note. All sets to be photographed on arrival and prior to departure and saved in evidence folder with discrepancies noted.

- Prior to surgery raise PO via SAP and ensure that vendor is informed with relevant details for kit hire. All items used/lost/wasted in surgery to be recorded on Loan Kit requisition form.

- Check the theatre bookings daily and liaise with theatres to obtain the information to ensure that all loan kits and prosthesis required for surgery have been requested for upcoming procedures in time.

Who we're looking for:

- Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative.

- Patient/customer facing experience

- Working as part of a team

- An accurate approach when working to strict deadlines and a confidence when delivering information to key personnel.

- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

- An ability to build relationships with suppliers

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

- Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

- Good organisational skills and time management.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications