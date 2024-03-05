Bank Administrator | Hospital Administrator| Thames Valley | Slough | Bank | AD hoc hours

Spire Thames Valley in Slough is looking for an Administrator to join the bank. You will be required to provide an exemplary level of customer service to all patients, consultants and other relevant departments within the hospital. This is a busy fast-paced role that also requires meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.

Who we're looking for:

A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Excellent customer service skills

High degree of accuracy in administration

Great communication skills at all levels

Experience in a customer service environment

Experience with information management systems

Switchboard experience desirable

Working Hours: Various

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits:

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

About us:

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

About the Team

At Spire Thames Valley Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.