| Physiotherapist | Band 5 | Liverpool | Part Time - 22.5 Hours |

Spire Liverpool hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join their warm, friendly and supportive team. This role comes with excellent career development opportunities.

Spire Liverpool Hospital is a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in the North West of England. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to in patients and patients within the outpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered Physiotherapist

Degree qualified in physiotherapy

Excellent Communication Skills

Musculoskeletal experience is essential

Pelvic Health experience is desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it is their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications