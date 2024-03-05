Senior Registered Nurse - Ward - Part Time - 15 Hours

Senior Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Band 6+ Enhancements | Murrayfield - Wirral | Part Time - 15 Hours

Spire Murrayfield in Wirral are now recruiting a Senior Staff Nurse to join their warm and friendly Ward team on a permanent basis. This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step in your career.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced nurses who constantly receive excellent patient satisfaction feedback.

Delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients and day case patients

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients.

Working across 2 small wards

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Surgical and Orthopaedic Ward experience is essential

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications