Bank Radiographer

General Radiographer - Bank Contract | Competitive bank rates plus enhancements and bank benefits | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire |

Due to our ongoing growth at Spire Nottingham Hospital, we are looking for experienced General Radiographers to join our department on a bank contract.

So why Spire Nottingham? We are a relatively small but mighty department, striving to provide outstanding personalised care by being flexible, innovative and proudly working together as a team.

What do we offer?

No night shifts

High staff retention rates

Celebrate successes

Free on site parking

Subsidised coffee shop and canteen

Pre recruitment checks paid for by Spire

Active social calendar

Staff discount/incentive portal

Peaceful countryside location

Why not come for a look around and meet the team? Contact to arrange in informal visit or attend our open evening on 12th March at 4pm.

This is an excellent opportunity for a Radiographer who is eager to join our team at a period of rapid growth.

Spire Nottingham Hospital continues to grow with a new critical care unit and plans to expand our cardiac services in 2023.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Radiographer who is keen and willing to learn to join our team at this exciting time of growth and development. You will be working in a rapidly growing department across a wide variety of examinations from MSK and neuro through to cardiac and vascular.

General x-ray and fluoroscopy

Theatre (including spinal, orthopaedic, general and urology) with the hospital utilising both an II and an O-arm.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered

Radiography degree

O-arm experience preferable but not necessary

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

