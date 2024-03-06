IPC Hub Lead - M4 Corridor | 12 month FTC (mat cover) | M4 Corridor | Salary DOE

Predominantly hospital based role with frequent travel to all hospitals within the hub and home working for administrative purposes where required - role will sit within central clinical team.

We are one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales, and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. We also operate a network of private GPs and provide occupational health services to over 700 corporate clients. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom.

The group was founded with the acquisition and re-branding of 25 Bupa hospitals in 2007. Since then, Spire Healthcare has made significant capital investments in its estate and continues to deliver successful and award-winning clinical outcomes and high levels of patient satisfaction. Spire is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250. We were the first private hospital provider to publish outcomes data on our website and we have received awards for our clinical quality and high levels of patient satisfaction.

Spire Healthcare is committed to the highest quality of patient care. Working in partnership with over 8,760 experienced consultants, we delivered tailored, personalised care to approximately 926,500 inpatients, outpatients, and day case patients in 2022.

Patients, consultants, and general practitioners trust Spire Healthcare to deliver the high-quality care they expect from a leading private healthcare provider. For us, it's more than just treating patients, it's about looking after people.

We're looking for someone to ensure hospitals are compliant with and adhere to all the regulatory requirements for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and provide assurance to the Hospital SMT regarding this and also to act as a subject matter expert and educational resource.



Key Responsibilities:

- Maintain professional development, registration and associated requirements

- To monitor compliance with Spire policies and their implementation, escalate non-compliance to the DIPC

- To assist the DIPC in development and delivery of the IPC annual programme

- To assist the DIPC in development and delivery of the IPC strategy, drive and monitor progress

- Participate in hospital environmental refurbishment and development, ensuring IPC compliance and sign off

- To attend the hospital's IPC committee

- To attend Antimicrobial Stewardship, Water Safety and Ventilation Safety meetings and act as subject matter expert with regard to IPC

- To participate in the hospital antimicrobial stewardship programme

- Support clinical teams with post-infection reviews

- Monitoring and surveillance of infections to include trend analysis

- Develop strong working relationships and escalation pathways with hospital DIPC's

- To support the auditing process for IPC, alongside the hospital clinical governance team, identifying any trends, analysing data and compiling reports for both internal and external submission, supporting departments with action planning

- To carry out mandatory surveillance/reporting to external bodies (PHE/HPS/HPW) for alert organisms

- To contribute to all local data collection and submission to internal committees for example Clinical Audit and Effectiveness Committee

- Support clinical colleagues with interpretation of microbiological reports

- To advise on the local management of patients with infections/infectious conditions

- To support local information regarding IPC issues to patients and visitors

- To work with colleagues to identify infection risks and undertake risk assessments to effectively manage the associated risks

- To work clinically alongside colleagues sharing clinical expertise and knowledge

- Establish IPC link personnel on all wards and in clinical departments and ensure that they receive regular information and training

- To educate and train hospital colleagues in methods of IPC, establishing educational programmes to meet the needs of all colleagues

- To provide information and advice with regards appropriate decontamination

Key Requirements:

- Registered healthcare professional

- Proven knowledge and experience of working at a senior level within IPC

- Educated to at least degree level post registration qualification in IPC or can provide evidence that working towards post registration qualification

- Proven ability to work with minimal supervision

- Proficiency in IT software including the use of Microsoft Office software packages, internet and email

- Ability to travel across the hub. Driving licence would be an advantage

- High quality presentation and report writing skills

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



