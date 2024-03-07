Breast Care Support Nurse FTC 6 months| Breast Service |Wirral | Full Time

Spire Murrayfield, Wirral have an exciting opportunity for a Breast Care Support Nurse to join their Breast Care service on a fixed term contract basis.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Act as a resource for patients, families, carers and health professionals about diagnosis, treatment and follow-up for breast cancer patients.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a Registered Nurse with experience as a breast care nurse and / or surgical /oncology experience.

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

A surgical or oncology background is desirable, but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850 735 207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.