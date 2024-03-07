HUB Primary Healthcare Relationship Manager |Hull| Full Time| Permanent



An exciting opportunity has become available for a Primary Healthcare Relationship Manager to join Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital! Whilst this role is covering the North East HUB the majority of time you will be spent in Hull and East Riding primary care.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

Duties and responsibilities

The purpose of the Hub Primary Healthcare Relationship Manager will be to drive referral activity and revenue growth for the Hub hospitals.



- Build positive relationships with third party referrers which includes but is not limited to GPs, practice management staff and Allied Health Professionals

- Positioning the Northern Hub as the number one choice for patients

- Use data and insight to identify key primary care priorities to grow referrals and revenue across the Hub

- Work closely with the Hub Sales & Business Development Director, Hub HD and SMTs to understand the hospital's priorities and areas of focus and tailor activities to promote these

- Update GP mailing lists and insight database through the collection and maintenance of account management information





.Who we're looking for

- Understanding the healthcare market

- Strong communication skills, demonstrating an ability to positively engage in stakeholder relationship management

- Ability to work effectively within their Hub as part of a team and on own initiative, while operating within a national framework

- Balance the role demands and display excellent time management and prioritisation skills

- Demonstrate understanding of data and any aligned required actions

- Ability to influence diverse audiences

- Results driven and proactive

- A passion and drive to succeed with a proven track record of achieving predetermined targets

- Competent user of MS Office

- Smart and professional demeanour

Ability to understand and interpret data

Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

