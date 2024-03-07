Bank Registered Nurse - Oncology

Bank Oncology Nurse| Spire Washington | Flexible Working | Weekly Pay| Bank | £18 per hour

Do you have experience in administering chemotherapy and providing excellent patient care? If so, Spire Washington Hospital has a fantastic opportunity for an Oncology Nurse to join our team on a bank basis. We are a dynamic unit treating Breast, Urology, Gynaecology and Colorectal patients working closely with our Clinical Nurse Specialists and Consultants to provide integrated SACT care.

Job Purpose

As an Oncology Nurse you are responsible for delivering nursing services to patients within the unit. Act as key worker and work closely with multi-disciplinary teams to help create and maintain a robust oncology and chemotherapy outpatient service.

Provide psychological support, information and advice to patients diagnosed with cancer.



Duties and responsibilities

- Assess patients' health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload of cancer patients.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs throughout the cancer treatment pathway, inclusive of administering chemotherapy

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information related to cancer patient care.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing cancer services.

- Contribute to quality improvement within cancer services.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

Who we're looking for

- Qualified Nurse with a valid NMC registration

- Previous experience in administering chemotherapy

- Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's with evidence of regular competency assessment

- Working towards a post registration qualification in a clinical cancer specialism (desirable, not essential).

- Experience of working in a nurse led environment with minimum supervision.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications