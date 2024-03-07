Team Leader - Endoscopy

Endoscopy Team Lead |Theatres | Band 6/7 | Manchester | Full Time| Outstanding CQC Rating

Are you looking for a step up in your career or maybe just a change? If so, a fantastic opportunity has arisen at Spire Manchester for an Endoscopy Team Lead, to join our experienced and dynamic team. We offer full support, development and training for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player

Spire Manchester Hospital is a brand new, £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering patients a wide range of integrated surgical, medical and diagnostic services. The rapidly expanding team in Manchester consists of over 500 colleagues, who thrive in the welcoming atmosphere that is friendly, supportive and progressive

Duties and responsibilities

To manage the endoscopy service and lead the team in the provision of care for patients in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way, whilst maintaining the patient's privacy and dignity. To provide leadership, advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Theatre Manager in the overall management of the healthcare environment

.Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Minimum of 3 years endoscopy experience

- Have BLS and ideally ALS

- Have knowledge of Joint Advisory Group (JAG) and CQC standards as required for endoscopy services

- Knowledge on all health and Safety and COSHH

- Excellent communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications