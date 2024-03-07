ITU Senior Staff nurse | Salary dependent on experience | Sutton | Full Time | Fully Funded Training Programs

Spire St Anthony's Hospital is recruiting a Senior Staff nurse to join out ITU nursing team. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with Senior nursing experience to join us and develop and progress their career in a modern and supportive environment.

Our Critical Care department combines HDU & ITU, covering a wide variety of clinical specialties including; Cardiac, Thoracic, Hepatobiliary, Neuro, Spinal and complex GI and Urology.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assist the management team in the daily running of the department

- Delegating workloads and supporting junior staff

- Delivering excellent patient care

Who we're looking for

- NMC registration with no restrictions

- Minimum 2 years ITU experience

- Experience in Cardiothoracic is desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Free Parking

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

