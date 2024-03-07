



Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.



Spire Washington currently recruiting for a Deputy Integrated Governance Lead to come join there great team. Below



Job Purpose:

- To deputise on hospital Integrated Governance and work closely with the Integrated Governance Lead, Director of Clinical Services, Hospital Director, Lead Consultant for Clinical Governance and the MAC Chair in leading clinical quality and the Clinical Governance strategy within the hospital.

- To take an active role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements and implementation of the Patient Safety and Incident Response Framework (PSIRF).

- To support the Integrated Governance Lead in incident analysis and identify barriers to good practice/areas of concern and liaise with Heads of Departments to develop remedial actions and to support in the embedding and maintenance of good practice.

- To display and promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital. To promote excellent customer service throughout the hospital, facilitating and co-ordinating corporate and local customer service initiatives and providing appropriate support to colleagues.

- To provide and develop strong leadership for all aspects of the role initiating optimal clinical standards, managing business objectives, and aspiring to being the leading private healthcare provision within the locality.

- To promote and facilitate effective and timely lines of communication within the teams, building relationships with all customer groups, and effecting delivery of actions.

- Support the hospitals Health & Safety Officer/hospital Health & Safety strategy by assisting the Hospital Director, Director of Clinical Services, Operations Director, Integrated Governance Lead and the hospital Health and Safety Committee on general health and safety matters, seeking further information from the appropriate Group specialists, or retained consultants, as necessary.

Essential Criteria



- NMC Registered Adut Nurse with no conditions or restrictions.

- Minimum of 5 years in a clinical setting.

- Experience of quality, audit or governance within a healthcare setting

- Experience of managing quality improvement/involvement in quality improvement within a healthcare setting

- Good knowledge of regulatory requirements

- Experience of training provision and clinical supervision.

- Ability to articulate involvement in change within a healthcare setting.

- Excellent IT skills

- Report writing skills

- Strong communication skills



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



