Food Service Host | Full Time - 37.5 hrs per week | Hove |

Spire Montefiore Hospital are currently looking to recruit an Food Service to join our team.

At The Montefiore Hospital, we provide high-quality treatments for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for our private hospital care. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities



You will be required to help ensure a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness is maintained throughout the hospital. As part of your role you will be required to clean beverage areas in staff restaurant and stock up with crockery, as an assistant you will be involved in preparing cold food items, salads, sandwiches, cold meals, for staff or patients' meals.





Who we're looking for

- Previous catering experience

- Food hygiene certificate

- Team Player with excellent communication skills



Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week - combination of shifts, 7am - 3pm or 12.30pm - 20.30pm - pro rota



Contract Type: Permanent





Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role please contact Alison Roberts on





