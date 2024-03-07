Registered Nurse

Staff Nurse | Mixed Surgical Specialities | Spire Dunedin| Full Time | Reading | Competitive salary dependent on experience

Spire Dunedin Hospital is looking for a Staff Nurse to join our dynamic and forward thinking ward nursing team. The successful candidate will look after pre and post op surgical patients from a variety of specialities. These include orthopaedics, urology, cosmetics and general surgery.

Spire Dunedin Hospital has been serving the Reading community for over 100 years, as a first-class medical facility. Based in the heart of Reading, the hospital has two theatres, three recovery bays and an endoscopy suite.

Duties and responsibilities

- To ensure that standards of patient care are consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures as a skilled member of the nursing team, ensuring a clean and safe environment.

- To promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients, employees and visitors.

- To assist Senior Staff in their management of clinical departments and to provide effective leadership and management in their absence.

Who we're looking for

- Qualified Nurse with active NMC registration

- Surgical experience is desirable but not essential as full training is provided

- Good communication skills

- Good team working

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications