Deputy Theatre Manager | Theatres | Band 7/8a depending on experience | Cambridge | Full time | Perm |

Spire Cambridge Lea are currently looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic Deputy Theatre Manager to join our friendly team.



Duties and responsibilities:

The Deputy Theatre Manager will deputise for the Theatre Manager and support them in the provision of appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department to:

Ensure organised and effective operations within the department;

Maximise theatre utilisation;

Maintain Consultant and Staff compliance to Spire policies and high standards of practise.

Keep Theatre Manager informed of all matters related to the safety and efficient running of the entire Theatre department including Endoscopy.

Provide appropriate clinical and non-clinical support and managerial leadership throughout the department;

Act as a role model and mentor to all staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare's policies;

Manage staff rosters in the most efficient way to meet demand, whilst maintaining compliance for the Agency staff, Key Performance Indicators on the Clinical Scorecard and balancing the use of overtime. Utilise the Spire staffing tool as recommended (or AFPP staffing tool); Delegate appropriate activities to other staff and ensure objectives are met - capacity building;

Work with the Reservations team, Theatre Admin and the Theatre Team leaders to optimise theatre utilisation in relation to booked operating sessions and availability to meet the demands of elective work, taking action with regards to the under-utilisation of lists as appropriate;

Ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Medical Logistics team, Finance Manager, Director of Clinical Services and Hospital Director to ensure compliance with the above;

Be present at key departmental meetings;



Who we're looking for:

Registered Clinical Practitioner with NMC or HCPC registration

Relevant post-registration Theatre experience in Anaesthetic or Scrub

Evidence of substantial CPD in management / Clinical governance and other clinically related and relevant subjects

Previous experience as a Team Leader within a Theatre Environment

Substantial perioperative experience.

Previous experience of involvement with clinical audits



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarena Phillips



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications