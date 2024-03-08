Bank Ward Host | Customer Service, Hospitality | Bank Contract: 0-37.5 hrs p/week | Flexible Working | £11.45 p/hour | Edinburgh | Free Parking | Excellent Benefit



Spire Edinburgh Hospital have an opportunity to bring on board a Bank Ward Host to join their established team and assist in providing an efficient service of food and beverage to the patients and their visitors.

This role is under a Bank contract which means it is a 0-hour contract. You will be able to select which shifts you can take on which could be to cover annual leave / sickness or the need for additional staff on the day. It is great for someone who is looking for flexible working hours.



Job Purpose

Ensure patients dietary needs are met while they are in hospital taking orders for and serving meals and provide relatives on request with appropriate snacks as requested ensuring charging for this service is completed.



Overall Responsibilities

- To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital in relation to Hotel Services.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures.

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH.

- Taking meal orders from patients and visitors

- Observing all dietary requirements as identified on nurses list and ensure patients menu choice is compatible.

- Being responsible for the service (including clearing and washing) of food and beverages to patients, visitors and staff.

- Being responsible for presentations of patients' trays as per patient tray policy.

- Being responsible for the prompt collection of all used trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware.

- Offering and serving refreshments before and after a meal and as required at patients or visitors requests.

- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is presented to the patient clean and undamaged.

- Washing, drying and putting away of returned trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware.

- Ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene within the pantry in compliance with hygiene training.

- Responsible for the return to the main kitchen of all equipment as appropriate on a daily basis.

- Responsible for replenishment of stock within the pantry to a designated level.



What we are looking for:

- A passion for delivering excellent customer service

- Proven ability to build rapport with customers

- Excellent communication skills at all levels

- Excellent interpersonal and judgement skills



Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications