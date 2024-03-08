MRI Clinical Lead | Imaging | Spire Murrayfield, Wirral | Competitive Salary DOE | 37.5 hours per week - FTC 12 Months (to cover Maternity Leave)

Spire Murrayfield hospital based in Wirral has an exciting opportunity for an experienced MRI Lead to join our team friendly and supportive team in a Team Lead role. This is a busy and varied role, where you will have the opportunity to lead a small team and be hands on in service development.

Our immaculate hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like neurology, orthopaedic and cosmetic surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

At Spire Murrayfield Wirral, we take pride in providing excellent private hospital care to our patients across Merseyside and beyond.

Duties and responsibilities:

Leading the MRI team day to day

Managing all aspects of MRI safety and governance

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Ensuring and coordinating equipment maintenance

Delivering quality MRI scans to a varied patient caseload

Providing excellent one to one interaction with patients

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients

Make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Undertake evidence based projects, including recommendations for changes in practice

Who we're looking for:

You must hold a valid HCPC registration

The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years' MRI experience in a clinical setting with some people management experience also

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work-life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on