ODP - Theatre

Theatre Practitioner - Anaesthetics and Recovery| Theatre | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Washington| Full Time I No Nights



Due to an expansion in our services. Spire Washington are recruiting for an experienced Anaesthetics and Recovery Practitioner to join their friendly and supportive team. Long days are available for this role and we can offer you the opportunity to further your career. We have ample FREE parking and have an excellent location that is easily accessible



It is important is that our Theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.



Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.



In November, Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the' Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.



Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out anaesthetic and recovery duties in a theatre setting.

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Promoting best practise and contributing towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in anaesthetics and recovery

- You hold a valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

- Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

- Excellent communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.