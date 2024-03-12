Physiotherapy Team Lead - Outpatient

Physiotherapy Team Leader | Outpatients | Band Mid Band 6/Mid band 7 DOE | Cambridge | Full Time 37.5 | Mon - Friday | With Occasional Weekends



Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled physiotherapist to join our team. This is a Team leader position, therefore the post holder will manage the day to day running of the Outpatient physiotherapy team to ensure effective staffing levels in order to provide high quality patient care whilst meeting the needs of the business



Duties and responsibilities:

- Work and Lead the team across multiple Outpatient area's

- Oversee and planning of the 6 day working rota in Outpatient Physiotherapy.

- To provide highly skilled and specialised assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients within the out-patient service.

- Take a lead role in physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patient caseload.

- Provide education and teaching to the physiotherapy group.

- To ensure the team delivers effective physiotherapy by providing appropriate clinical leadership and educational and development expertise.

- Partake in Audits



Shifts: Mon - Friday with rotational weekends

Department is open: 08:00am - 18:00pm



Who we're looking for:

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

- UK experience is essential.

- Experience of working in a UK hospital environment is essential.

- Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

- Evidence of leadership or management roles previously, with ongoing CPD in area of clinical expertise and leadership/management

- Ability to prioritise and deal with varied workload in an effective and timely manner



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking on site



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



