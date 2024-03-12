Healthcare Assistant -Ward (Part Time)

Healthcare Assistant | Surgical Wards | Competitive salary - dependent on experience | Part Time - 21 hours per week | Solihull

Spire Parkway have an amazing and rewarding opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join their welcoming Surgical team on a permanent basis, working part time hours - 21 hours per week.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assisting the team on the surgical ward in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies



Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

- Must have NHS or Private Hospital experience

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations



Working Hours: 21 hours per week



Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

