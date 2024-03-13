Senior Sister Nurse

Senior Ward Sister | Private Hospital | Surgical Ward | Competitive Salary | Full Time | St Anthony's Hospital | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Ward Sister to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours.

You will work with a supportive team that includes nurses, senior nurses and senior management, ensuring teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- Manage the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of planned care for patients

- Display effective management of clinical teams, in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way

- Support the Ward Manager and Head of Clinical Services in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas, and work practices

- Develop and improve services

Who we're looking for

- You will be a Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

- You will have experience of working at Sister/Charge Nurse level.

- Substantial post-registration CPD in management and other clinically related subjects would be advantageous

- Excellent communication skills

- Someone who can lead by example.

- Autonomous decision maker

- Strong Leadership/coordinator skills

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications