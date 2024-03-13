Physiotherapist - FTC (Maternity Cover)

Physiotherapist | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Hull and East Riding | Full Time Fixed Term Contract - 9 Months

Spire Washington have an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join our team!

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.

The role will be covering both in-patient based orthopaedic patients and Outpatient MSK.

The caseload is varied and the successful candidate will have experience of lower and upper limb elective/trauma orthopaedics, and MSK.

The successful applicant will have excellent communication, time management and prioritisation skills and be able to demonstrate experience of discharge planning and MDT working.

Participation in the Out of Hours on call rota is required.

The successful applicants must currently be registered with the HCPC and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy and show evidence of post graduate training.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

- To contribute towards service development projects as part of a wider departmental strategy.



Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration

- You must have at least 2 years post-graduate experience in Physiotherapy with experience eg, through acute hospital rotations or experience with orthopaedics, medical and surgical patients.

- Experience in managing a caseload with confidence in clinical reasoning



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.