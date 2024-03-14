Administrator | Administration/Customer Service/Admin | Bristol | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits



Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to support our Finance Department. You will be working 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To assist the Business Office Function in all areas of admin, including filing and scanning

- To assist the Team Leaders with any adhoc requests, these could include collecting notes or paperwork from the hospital or dealing with the central email boxes

- To work closely with the Theatre and Stores department to ensure all Prosthesis and Consumable costs are recorded to cases in SAP.

- To investigate and solve customer queries regarding invoices and billed items.

- Process patient payments over the telephone.

- To ensure that the confidentiality of information relating to patients, staff and Spire Bristol Hospital is properly maintained at all times.

- This role will include face to face interaction but also a large amount of time on the telephone in a busy environment.



Who we're looking for:

- Previous administration experience is essential

- Someone with a strong attention to detail who can work accurately under pressure

- you will be able to work flexibly and be reliable/hardworking

- Minimum 5 GCSEs (or equivalent) including Mathematics and English

- Excellent administrative/customer service skill

- Computer literacy/use of Microsoft Office packages

- Strong customer care ethos

- Good numerical knowledge

- Planning and organisation

- Problem solving and continuous improvement

- Excellent communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

