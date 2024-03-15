Deputy Director of Clinical Services | Senior Management | Liverpool | Competitive salary - dependent on experience| Full time-permanent |

We are pleased to announce a new opportunity for a Deputy Director of Clinical Services to join Spire Liverpool Hospital on a permanent basis. This is a varied role, and you will work collaboratively with numerous internal and group-level stakeholders.

We are looking for a candidate that can bring enthusiasm and vision to service improvements and developments and helping us to ensure that the services provided by Spire Parkway are outstanding. The candidate will be an experienced people manager, who is able to empower and encourage staff to new ways of working whilst providing clinical expertise and guidance where required.

Spire Liverpool Hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do. Our vision is to be recognised as a world-class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deputise in the absence of the Director of Clinical Services

Provide leadership, guidance and support to various Services teams ensuring best practice at all times

Review and establish new trends and introduce and embed innovation and excellence into clinical practice

Be responsible for reviewing and updating Clinical Policies and SOPs

Attend and chair a number of clinical meetings

Lead and manage change effectively

Offer expert clinical guidance as necessary

Support and manage the clinical pathways to ensure safe patient journeys

Engage and support the patient experience

Manage a number of clinical staff and ensure career development and Appraisals are undertaken

Ensure robust clinical governance practices are in place and lessons learned

Comply with all CQC standards and ensure the hospital is always "ready for inspection"

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with active NMC registration / Allied Health Professional - HCPC Registration

Educated to degree level

Experience of working at a band 7 level in a hospital environment for at least 3 years

Management, motivation and development of clinical teams in particular a track record of successfully applying performance management

Evidence of management of change and supporting strategic management initiatives.

Supporting the commercial development of clinical services including supporting the creation of new business and innovative opportunities.

Experience of consultant engagement to increase business performance, plus the ability to challenge consultants to influence best practice

This position would be ideal for a Deputy Matron or Clinical Manager looking for the next step in your career

Previous private hospital experience would be highly advantageous

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Alishia Okereafor @ or call 07850735207

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.