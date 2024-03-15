Hotel Services Assistant | Hotel/Hospitality/Customer Service/Customer facing/Front of House/Care/Retail| Bristol | 37.5 hours | Permanent | Free Parking - Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits



Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for a Hotel Services Assistant to work as part of a multidisciplinary team, assisting Hotel Services Department Lead in maintaining high-quality standards .To maintain a high standard of cleanliness throughout the all areas of the hospital, Ensure patients dietary needs are met while they are in hospital -taking orders for and serving meals, Provide relatives on request with appropriate snacks as requested ensuring charging for this service is completed.



They will consider someone from the following backgrounds - Hotel/Hospitality/Customer Services/Front of House/Retail backgrounds - the important thing is having very strong customer service skills.



This role is Full Time hours - working hours/shifts - 11:45am to 19:45pm, 13:00pm to 21:00pm and 14:00pm to 22:00pm. Required to work a weekend once per fortnight as well.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital in relation to Hotel Services

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post

- Complete cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring rooms/pods are ready set to the correct layout as needed and all offices and public areas are clean

- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures

- Take responsibility for public and staff areas in main reception and back office areas, ensuring they are tidy Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH

- Ensure Environmental audits are completed and actions closed off

- Taking meal orders from patients and visitors

- Observing all dietary requirements as identified on nurses list and ensure patients menu choice is compatible

- Being responsible for the service (including clearing and washing) of food and beverages to patients, visitors and staff

- Being responsible for presentations of patients' trays as per patient tray policy

- Being responsible for the prompt collection of all used trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware

- Offering and serving refreshments before and after a meal and as required at patients or visitors requests

- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is presented to the patient clean and undamaged

- Washing, drying and putting away of returned trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware

- Ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene within the pantry in compliance with hygiene training



The ideal candidate:

- Good level of literacy

- Basic awareness of health, safety and hygiene

- Flexible working within shift duties

- We are looking for people that have front of house/customer facing experience for this role so retail/hotel/care background is ideal!



Essential Skills

- A passion for delivering excellent customer service

- Proven ability to build rapport with customers

- Excellent communication skills at all levels

- Excellent interpersonal and judgement skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes, but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.













