Bank Scrub Nurse/ODP

Bank Scrub Practitioner | Theatre | Competitive Hourly Rate | Spire Yale Hospital | Wrexham

We have an exciting opportunity for a Scrub Practitioner to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This role will support our Theatre Team at our Spire Yale hospital.

Spire Yale Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.

Duties and responsibilities;

The successful Theatre Practitioner will prepare the operating theatre room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum.

Assessing patients' health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

You will be responsible for patient care, setting up for cases and assisting in the day to day running of theatres

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

Who we're looking for

You must be NMC Registered Nurse or a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner

You will be proactive and enthusiastic

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Experience within Scrub is essential.

General or Orthopaedic is Desirable

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact