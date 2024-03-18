Patient Experience Lead | Bristol | Full Time | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for a Patient Experience Lead to join their team on a permanent, full time basis. The successful candidate will work as part of our committed Team ensuring that there is a focus on the delivery of person centre approach.

Duties and Responsibilities:

To lead and drive improvements to the patient experience utilising all information available within Spire. Monitor any changes made and ensure initiatives are trialled, reviewed and embedded.

The post holder must demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills with ability to influence change. Must also be able to interrogate data and turn into meaningful actions to deliver positive change.

The post holder is responsible for ensuring that there is a focus on the delivery of person centre approach to the resolution of concerns and enquiries from patients and carers, promoting patient involvement and using all patient and carer/ family feedback to improve practice, processes and experience.

The post holder needs to be proactive in dealing with issues without instruction as appropriate, be a self-starter and be able to chair and inspire the Patient Experience Group (PEG).

Who we're looking for:

Experience in a healthcare setting is essential

Experience in customer facing/service position

Confident in your approach to sometimes challenging situations

Passionate about making positive improvements

IT literate

Experience of dealing with patients and other stakeholders

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the confidence and ability to build relationships with diverse audiences

Able to work to tight timescales

Keen interest in the development and service improvement of the hospital

Confidence to make decisions in an appropriate manner when direction is not available

Healthcare business experience

Data interrogation and analysis

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications