| Bank Physiotherapist | Competitive Hourly Rate | Liverpool |

Spire Liverpool hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Physiotherapist to join their warm, friendly and supportive team.

Spire Liverpool Hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do. Our vision is to be recognised as a world-class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department and ward

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Hand Therapy or Pelvic Health is desirable but not essential

Working Hours: Variable

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact