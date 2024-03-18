Administrator - Medical Records | Cardiff | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to support our fantastic Medical Records department.

Our Medical Records team are primarily responsible for the preparation, tracking and accurate storage of all medical records for the hospital. Your tasks will include preparation of records prior to outpatient clinics, transportation to the relevant department and filing once complete. Due to the high number of appointments the hospital completes on a daily basis this is a busy, fast paced role that requires meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Duties and responsibilities

Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

Who we're looking for

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

Someone who works well as part of a team

Knowledge of the health care industry beneficial

Must be comfortable with the physical element of this role.

Working Hours: Monday - Friday between 07.30 and 18:00, Saturday 08:00 - 16:00. Shifts would be on a rota basis, 07:30 -15:30, 08:00 - 16:00, 09:00 - 17:00 and 10:00 - 18:00.



Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing Date: To streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on