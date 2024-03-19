Medical Laboratory Asisstant

Medical Laboratory Assistant | Pathology | Washington | Fixed Term Contract - 18 months | Full Time

Spire Washington Hospital is looking to recruit a Medical Laboratory Assistant to join our established team on a fixed term basis.

Working times - Office hours Monday - Friday with Saturday mornings included.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.

In November, Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the' Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Reporting to the Pathology Manager you will be responsible for performing clerical, technical and scientific work relating to the laboratory in a professional and competent manner, whilst being supervised by a professionally qualified member of staff.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Undertake simple pathology investigations

- Report factual data and information

- Monitor and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues

- Assist with research and development

- Operate instrumentation for measuring pathology analyses

- Maintain communication with people on routine pathology issues

- Contribute to the implementation of services

What do you need to have?

- Good standard of education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Experience of scientific laboratory functions would be desirable

- Experience of working in an independent sector medical laboratory is beneficial

- Understands a range of routine and non-routine work procedures, requiring base level practical and keyboard skills

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages e.g. scientific reporting systems

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.