Hospital Porter | Private Hospital | Facilities | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours per week | Fantastic benefits | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital in Sutton are looking to recruit an experienced and reliable Hospital Porter to join our fantastic Facilities Team.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres coving a wide range of specialities and procedure including Ortho, Gynae and Cardio. There is an ITU department providing care and accommodating more complex patients. We have a number of developmental training courses and progression opportunities available for our ambitious employees.

As Hospital Porter you will work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

- With a strong focus on Customer Service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital

- Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties such as managing incoming and outgoing post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

- You will also be responsible for the movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested

Who we're looking for:

- Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital

- Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties

- Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

- Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested

- Ideally worked in a portering roles previously but will consider similar backgrounds

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 30 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.