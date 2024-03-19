Bank Painter and Decorator | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Slough

Spire Thames Valley are looking for a Painter and Decorator to work as part of the engineering team on a flexible/casual basis as a Bank staff member.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

General Duties

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service duties.

- To perform basic repairs and maintenance.

- To assist the in house engineers with various tasks

- To produce high standards of work required within the building aesthetics

- To complete decoration works to a high standard and in a timely manner.

- To be able to identify areas of decoration requirements and communicate these findings to the manager.

- To assist other engineers if required

What we're looking for:

- Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas.

- City & Guilds Qualification or equivalent is preferred but not essential

- Experience in painting and/or decorating

- Able to prioritise workload.

- Able to assure hospital compliance with changing legislation.

- Good interpersonal and communication skills.

- Good literate and numerate skills.

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products.

- Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative.

- Due to the unpredictability and nature of the function, the post holder will on occasion, be required to work outside of normal working hours.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values:

We are extre mely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Please contact Charlotte Oliver for more information on this role

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

Organization

At Spire Thames Valley Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.