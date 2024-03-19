Breast Care Nurse (P/T)

Breast Care Nurse | Breast Service | Band 6 salary dependent on experience | Wirral | Part Time 30 hours

Spire Murrayfield, Wirral have an exciting opportunity for a Breast Care Nurse to join their team on a part time basis, working 30 hours per week.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

To assist in providing exemplary planned care for breast cancer patients across the whole cancer pathway

To ensure the delivery of effective and appropriate patient care for patients on the breast care pathway. To act as a resource for all breast cancer care within the hospital. To assist in educating and training other members of staff.

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified nurse with a valid NMC with no restrictions

Principles of Breast or A11 - Breast Care Course is essential

Experience of caring for a case load of patients independently is essential

Advanced communication in Cancer course - desirable

Experience of working with patients with cancer is desirable

Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications