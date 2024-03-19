Bank Healthcare Assistant | Wards | Cardiff | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital are recruiting for an experienced Healthcare Assistant with experience of working in a clinical/hospital environment to join our experienced Ward teams.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical/hospital environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 desirable

Experience in the following: ECGs, Phlebotomy, Blood Pressures and Patient Observations are essential

Working Hours: 07:00 - 19:30 and 19:00 - 07:00

Contract Type: BANK

Benefits

Bank Colleagues

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role please contact Alison Roberts on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.