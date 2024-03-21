Ward Manager | Surgical Wards | Band 7 - Plus Enhancements - dependent on experience | Liverpool | Full Time |

Spire Liverpool are now recruiting a Full Time Ward Manager to join their warm and friendly team on a permanent basis. This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step in your career.

Spire Liverpool Hospital offer a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do. Our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To ensure the teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership. You will be required to:

Lead clinical practice ensuring the delivery of a high standard of patient centred care.

Manage staff performance to ensure high clinical standards are maintained utilising review systems such as appraisal and professional development.

Ensure patient's privacy is maintained and religious and cultural beliefs are respected at all times.

Promote and maintain a safe, comfortable and therapeutic environment for patients, staff and families.

Be responsible for ensuring quality care delivery within the ward through the audit of nursing practice and implementation of evidence based clinical research.

Promote effective communication to ensure a cohesive and seamless approach to care.

Responsible for ensuring that performance data is recorded effectively in order to monitor and evaluate activity within the ward area.

Responsible for performance management and obtaining Key performance indicators within the unit.

Facilitate the partnership approach between patient, parents and all professionals involved in their care, to provide a positive patient experience.

To participate / undertake risk management assessments at local level and develop strategies to improve quality care, this would include clinical risks and RCA.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse with Mentorship Qualification (or working towards)

Previous experience in a Senior Setting

Committed to own personal professional development and that of all department staff.

Managerial experience and leadership skills

On-Call is an essential part of the criteria for this role

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850 735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.