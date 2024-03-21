Theatre Practitioner - Orthopaedic Scrub | Band 5/6 | Sutton | Full Time | Spire St Anthony's Hospital - (London Zone 5)

Spire St Anthony's Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Scrub Theatre Practitioner to join our well-established Theatre department. We invest in our most ambitious employees and support them with internal training and development programs.

We have six operating theatres coving a wide range of specialities and procedures, including cardiac, ortho, spinal, general / colorectal, vascular, gynae, renal / GU, ophthalmics, paeds and pain, where you will work alongside some of the best consultants in the region and expand your skills and expertise.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex caseload and assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will be responsible for patient care, setting up for cases and assisting in the day to day running of theatres. As a Scrub Nurse, you will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements. To make justifiable patient assessments you will collate and organise data so you are able to interpret the information to your colleagues.

Who we're looking for

- Registered Practitioner with NMC or HCPC registration

- Must have Orthopaedic Experience

- Minimum of 2 years scrub experience

- Good communication skills

- Good team player

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications