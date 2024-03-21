Consultant Biller - FTC

Accounts Assistant | Full time| Fixed term Contract | Methley Park | Competitive Salary and Benefits





Spire Methley Park has an amazing opportunity for a Accounts Assistant to join the fantastic finance team on a Fixed term contract until the end of May 2025.



Will consider part time for the right candidate



JOB PURPOSE

To provide an efficient Book keeping service for consultants so annual record of earnings can be produced.



ACCOUNTABILITY AND ACTIVITIES

- To prepare and maintain an efficient accounts record for Consultants who have requested the service using DGL Practice Manager software and Excel.

- To answer queries from consultants and / or patients re their accounts.

- To have account books available for consultants and their accountants on request and prepare details for the end of Financial Year.

- To set up an account for each consultant recording patient details.

- To record each date of attendance at clinic and subsequent invoices raised.

- To send accounts invoices to patients/insurance company

- To record incoming payments of accounts.

- To check follow up on non-payment of accounts and send reminders.

- To assist with simple Finance queries as they arise.



QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL

- Attention to detail

- Customer Service

- Word processing and Excel

- High level of Numeracy GCSE Maths or equivalent



DESIRABLE

- Book keeping skills with experience of accounts

- Debt collection skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.