Endoscopy Practitioner Nurse

Endoscopy Practitioner | Band 6 dependant on experience | Full time or Part Time Hours | Cardiff | Career Progression opportunities |

Spire Cardiff Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and Endoscopy Nurse to join their friendly team. With career progression and CPD available, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in South Wales. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments, all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Working within a highly supportive team as an Endoscopy Nurse at Spire Cardiff, you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care. You will be responsible for doing pre-assessments, admitting patients into the endoscopy unit, assisting the consultants and discharging patients from the unit. You will participate in all general endoscopy procedures and necessary training will be provided in this.

Who we're looking for

You must be a registered nurse or ODP with a valid NMC or HCPC registration

You must have experience in Endoscopy

Excellent communication skills

Good team player

MUST be a Car Driver due to rural location

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications