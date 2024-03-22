MRI Radiographer | Spire Cardiff Hospital | Full Time | Free Parking |

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking to recruit a MRI Radiographer to join their dedicated team.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered Radiographer

Post graduate experience including a period of specialising in MRI

Has worked in an imaging department providing a variety of imaging services to an advanced level of practice.

A hardworking, team player with a passion for outstanding patient care

Flexible working required

Benefits

Working Hours:- Monday - Sunday - Full Time - 37.5 hours per week - 3 x 12.5 hour shifts 07:30 - 20:30 - variable across 7 days

Contract Type:- Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

