Deputy SSD Manager

Deputy Sterile Services Department Manager | Theatre | Hull and East Riding | Full time | Competitive Salary

Spire Hull and East Riding are looking for a new member of staff to assist the multi-disciplinary theatre team to provide exemplary care in the Sterile Services department by cleaning, sterilising and packing theatre linen and instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments and consumables are correct and ready for use

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide day to day operational management of the service delivery under the guidance of the SSD Manager

- To practice as a qualified Senior Specialist and provide a high-quality service at all times

- To support the provision of the specialised decontamination service, contributing to the clinical care of the patient

- To apply professional judgement and utilise specialist skills; detailed scientific knowledge when reviewing and interpreting scientific, technical data and production reports to ensure a safe service is provided

- To work independently in all areas of the speciality and be able to work

- To deputise for the SSD Manager when necessary

Be able to work unsupervised, plan your own workload and work with minimal managerial direction.Who we're looking for

- Basic awareness of health, safety and hygiene

- Flexible working within shift duties

- Previous experience in decontamination, i.e. SSD technician

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for the role including infection control and health and safety competencies

- Possess Decontamination and Equipment and Medical devices competencies

- Awareness of the role of SSD Deputy Manager



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



