Radiographer | Radiology | Band 5 | Yale and Abergele Consulting Clinics | Full Time

Spire Yale based in Wrexham, North Wales is recruiting a Radiographer to join the Radiology team in their warm, friendly and supportive team. This vacancy will be split between Spire Yale hospital and Abergele Consulting Clinics. We offer excellent support, training and development opportunities

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham with Imaging facilities both at the main site and at Spire Clinics in Abergele.. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities:

You'll work collaboratively to deliver a high quality, professional radiographic service that adapts in line with new technologies and clinical developments

Make sound considered judgements and informed decisions on the imaging required and then provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients

Team working is a big part of this role, so successful working relationships with our Nurses, Physiotherapists and expert Consultants will be a defining factor in delivering the outstanding patient care we are proud of

Play your part in delivering clinical leadership and education to the team

Who we're looking for

You will be a qualified Radiographer with a valid HCPC with no conditions or restrictions

12 months post registration experience is desirable

Excellent communication skills

Driving Licence will be required for this role to ensure cover for the Abergele Consulting Clinic

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

