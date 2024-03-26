Salaried GP, Wokingham

6 Sessions per week

Standard BMA Contract

Salary £11K per session (negotiable, DOE)

Newly Qualified GPs welcome!

I am excited to advertise for a well-known surgery near the Wokingham area. The well-led practice is looking for an enthusiastic Salaried GP to join their stable GP team. You will be part of a lovely two-site practice with the benefits of rural and urban settings and patient lists. You'll be able to work flexibly, and no day will be the same!

As a training practice, you'll be well supported in any further interests you have, and they'd be particularly keen on someone with special interest in Minor Surgery, although this isn't essential to apply.

Benefits

o NHS Pension

o 6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holiday (pro-rata)

o £10-11k per session, (Negotiable, DOE)

o CPD leave and support

o Newly Qualified candidates encouraged to apply

o Extremely strong Nursing and Management team in place

o Well-equipped, not underfunded sites that are beautifully maintained and presented

o Emis Web

Requirements:

o GMC Registration

o Positive and motivated attitude

o Up to date CV

Would you be interested in applying for the role? Then call Olo on 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Job Reference: OMSGPB

