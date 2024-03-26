Job: Permanent Practice Nurse

Location: Near Redhill

Hours: Full-time

Salary: £23 ph

A friendly practice located near Redhill is seeking an enthusiastic Practice Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis. The position is full-time and requires 37.5 hours of work per week, with excellent support from the team.

This role offers a competitive salary of approximately of up to £23 per hour (negotiable depending on experience), 33 days of annual leave (including bank holidays), NHS Pension, and On-site Parking.

The ideal candidate will be a Practice Nurse who possesses the skills to perform a variety of duties including Smears, Baby Immunisations, Flu Vaccinations, Wound Care, and Chronic Disease Management.

The surgery is medium-sized with nearly 13000 patients on their list and a mixed patient demographic. They have a supportive clinical and non-clinical team to help support the development of their staff.

If you are interested in this position, please contact us at 01142757421 or send an email to olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

