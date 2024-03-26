Theatre Healthcare Assistant | Theatre | Liverpool | Full Time, Permanent | Band 2 / Band 3 equivalent

Spire Liverpool Hospital are looking to recruit a Healthcare Assistant to join our fantastic Theatre team. The role is full time for 37.5 hrs. per week with a mixture of shifts covering hours between 8am and 9pm. These will be between Monday to Saturday.

Spire Liverpool has 4 Theatres, 3 laminar flow and a minor ops/endoscopy unit, a 36 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

Assisting scrub nurses during procedures

Provide patient support within the Anaesthetics room

Opening sterile packs

Checking instruments

Assisting with ordering equipment

Maintenance of quality care delivery

Understanding and contributing towards infection control

Who we're looking for:

Experience working in Theatres would be beneficial

We would be interested in candidates with experience in Care

Someone who is happy working on our flexible rota

Willing to learn and develop

Passionate and motivated people

Good level of communication and good written English

Happy to be trained and looking for career development

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor -

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications