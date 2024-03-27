Scrub Team Leader | Theatre department | Band 6 equivalent | Wrexham | Full Time

Spire Yale Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Scrub Team Leader to join our established team.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders

Duties and responsibilities

To provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention while managing a team.

To ensure the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical and managerial leadership, maximising effective theatre utilisation.

Develop own managerial and clinical knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

Delegate work to others.

.Who we're looking for

NMC/HCPC registration with no restrictions

Minimum 3 years Scrub experience across multiple specialities

Leadership/Managerial skills

Ability to manage and prioritise both clinical and managerial duties

SFA Qualification is desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications